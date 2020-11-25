When we drove enemy out of Shusha, it destroyed water line feeding city - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

When we drove the enemy out of Shusha, it destroyed the water line feeding the city, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

"There is no water in Shusha now. This is what the enemy is like," he added.

“We must do all the work in a planned manner. I want to say again: first of all, all the damage will be calculated with the participation of international experts. Then lawsuits will be filed. Then comes the reconstruction of our cities and villages on the basis of master plans. The necessary measures related to agriculture, other infrastructure projects, water and electricity will be taken. Then come roads,” Azerbaijani president said.

“When our soldiers saw that the Armenian population of one village of Aghdam district could not leave on time, they created conditions for them to leave. No-one insulted to them. But the hated enemy is burning our forests, burning our houses, destroying water lines. Do they think that this will stop us? We have drawn water lines everywhere – to remote mountains, to mountain villages. We will restore them all, all of them. Relevant instructions have already been given, and I am confident that we will do it in time,” the head of state said.