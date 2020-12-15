UAVs of Azerbaijani State Border Service destroy 290 targets of Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani State Border Service "Harop", "Yalguzag" and "Hermes" destroyed 290 targets of the Armenian Armed Forces during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from Sept.27 through Nov. 10, Trend reports on Dec. 15 referring to the letter sent to President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev by Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.