Greek media outlets write about Azerbaijani realities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

An article by QALA Association of Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship devoted to the Azerbaijani realities was published on the Greek news website www.karfitsa.gr , Trend reports on Dec. 15 with reference to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The article, referring to the historical facts, stressed that the Armenians are not indigenous inhabitants of the Caucasus, they were resettled to the historical lands of Azerbaijan by tsarist Russia. This process continued during the fall of the Russian Empire, the coming of the Bolsheviks to power, and during the Soviet period.

The article describes in detail that the Armenians, whenever possible, carried out ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, committed reprisals and genocides, and tried to seize more Azerbaijani territories.

"Remaining true to the policy of murder and genocide, they continued to carry out brutal measures against Azerbaijanis," the article said. "Their attacks led to the first Nagorno-Karabakh war and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories in 1992-1993. During 28 years, four UN resolutions demanding the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands remained on paper."

