Honorary President of Club of Rome congratulates President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker, Honorary President of the Club of Rome sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President Aliyev,

It is my pleasure taking the initiative of congratulating you cordially on the occasion of your birthday, on 24th December. I wish you continued success in your good ruling and administration of your beautiful country.

I was greatly privileged to come to Baku to the Second Global Shared Societies Forum in April 2014. At the time I was serving as Co-President of the Club of Rome, a worldwide organization committed to supporting peaceful economic development under the restrictions of a limited Planet. You have been generous enough inviting the high-level guests to an important conversation with you personally.

I should like to emphasize that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Mr. Rovhsan Muradov have been and continue to be extremely helpful in spreading the spirit of tolerance and international cooperation," the letter said.