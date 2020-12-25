Azerbaijan announces demobilization of military servicemen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed on December 25, 2020, a decree on dismissal of servicemen called up for mobilization, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, the servicemen called up for military service based on the president’s decree No. 2280 dated September 28, 2020, will be gradually dismissed from military service on mobilization from December 25, 2020, through April 15, 2021.
The Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service were instructed to systematically inform the President of Azerbaijan about the decree’s implementation, while the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.
