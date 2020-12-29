Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss Karabakh issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The next meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council will be held as soon as circumstances permit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec. 29.

Lavrov made the remark while opening a meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are facing the negotiations on a wide range of issues that we must prepare for consideration at the next meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, which our presidents will hold as soon as circumstances allow," the Russian foreign minister said.

The Russian foreign minister said that he will discuss the situation in the economy, culture, political dialogue, situation in the humanitarian field, religious ties, and tourism with his Turkish counterpart.

“Moreover, the parties will discuss the work related to the meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format, the situation in Libya, and the topic related to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” Lavrov said.

"The geography of our cooperation is both the Black Sea region and Central Asia, on which we would like to continue to exchange the views,” Lavrov added. “And globally, we interact in international structures - primarily the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe. The exchange of views on all these issues helps coordinate positions, better understand each other. We appreciate our broad and confidential dialogue.”