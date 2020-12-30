Azerbaijan submits report on use of terrorists by Armenia during war to int’l organizations

Politics 30 December 2020 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan submits report on use of terrorists by Armenia during war to int’l organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A detailed report prepared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the use of mercenaries and foreign terrorist fighters by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the hostilities from September through November was submitted to the UN member-states, as well as relevant international organizations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Dec. 29.

A report on such structures calling themselves "charitable organizations", as well as the banking and financial organizations serving them was prepared to prevent rendering of financial support to the so-called regime and armed groups in the occupied Azerbaijani territories during Armenia’s recent military aggression against Azerbaijan through the funds created by the organizations of the Armenian diaspora.

The report was sent to the financial monitoring structures of the UN member-states and relevant international organizations.

“The strict measures must be taken against such funds and institutions the activity of which is aimed at financing terrorism,” the report says.

During this period, the reports on violations within Armenia’s new military aggression against Azerbaijan, international norms in the field of human rights, and international humanitarian law, including targeted attacks on civilians, their murder, targeting public and private property were regularly prepared.

The reports on the necessity of giving a legal assessment of these acts were also prepared.

The above-mentioned reports have been submitted to all relevant international organizations, including the UN, as well as the ministries of foreign affairs.

During the hostilities, many countries and international organizations, expressing support for ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

"It is necessary to separately stress the contribution of Turkey, which has always supported Azerbaijan’s fair position during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and did not spare moral assistance,” the ministry said.

“The inviolability of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity has again shown itself during this historically significant period for Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

“Unconditional international support for Azerbaijan’s fair position in its difficult period was the result of a successful foreign policy under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, based on the principles of transparent, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the ministry said.

