Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting with army commanders, deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the participation of the Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services of the Ministry, and the Army Corps Commanders on December 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The minister of defense, once again reminding the orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, brought to the attention of the meeting participants several instructions in regard to the continuation of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of the president and the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks.

During the meeting, Hasanov emphasized the importance of educating military personnel in a fighting spirit, on the basis of invaluable allegiance to the Motherland, the state, and the Supreme Commander, the national-moral values, patriotism and attachment to national roots, as well as strengthening military discipline.

Hasanov ordered the command staff to ensure the safety of military personnel, to pay special attention to the quality of combat training activities conducted in military units, in particular in units stationed in the liberated areas to increase the level of intensive combat training.

The minister of defense, inquiring about the engineering work carried out in the liberated territories and engineering support of the troops, gave specific instructions to the command staff in regard to the increasing of vigilance of servicemen who are taking combat duty, as well as to enhance the logistics support and supply of military units.