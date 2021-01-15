Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Shusha trip (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on Shusha visit.
Trend presents the post.
