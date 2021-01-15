It is impossible to imagine Shusha without Jidir Duzu, and Azerbaijan without Shusha - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

This is the Jidir Duzu plain, so dear and so native to all of us. It is impossible to imagine Shusha without Jidir Duzu, just as it is impossible to imagine Azerbaijan without Shusha. We have returned to Shusha, we have returned to Jidir Duzu. The sound of mugham will be heard in this historic place, Azerbaijani songs will be performed here, major events will be held, weddings and celebrations will take place here, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at an event held on the occasion of return of busts to Bulbul, Natavan and Uzeyir Hajibeyli to Shusha, Trend reports.

“Some time ago, the occupying forces committed ugly actions to insult our dignity, to insult the people of Azerbaijan in this place that is sacred to us – the whole world is already aware of this. They danced “Yalli” here. There is no trace left of them here, we have thrown them out of here. Jidir Duzu, Shusha and Karabakh are free now. The true owners of this land have returned – with weapons in their hands, with flags in their hands and with patriotism in their hearts. Patriotism brought us to Victory. Patriotism has become the main factor in our victory,” President Aliyev said.

“I am very delighted that a patriotic and strong young generation raised in the national spirit has grown up in Azerbaijan in recent years. I have been the leader of Azerbaijan for 17 years. Those who grew up over these years have liberated these lands. Our citizens of all generations have made a great contribution to this victory but I must also say that the main burden, the main task was performed by the younger generation. Those who were 10 and 15 years old in 2003 are now 27-32 years old. It was their patriotic upbringing and hatred of the enemy that led us to Victory and restored Azerbaijan's historical justice. The younger generation, the older generation, experienced people, all our people, all ethnic groups, all religions are united in one fist. This symbol of our victory was not chosen by chance. I have said this before, but I want to say again here that this fist is both about strength and unity. We already had a sufficiently high level of unity, and it will be even stronger from now on. United countries get the upper hand. Determined leaders get the upper hand. Leaders who do not look up at anyone, who are not afraid of anyone and defend national interests get the upper hand. Everyone saw this in the example of Azerbaijan,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We have won and Armenia has lost. At the same time, we are right. Our cause was one of justice. Armenia's cause is a cause of aggression. Justice has prevailed at the expense of the strength, at the expense of our resolve, at the expense of our policies and at the expense of our unity! Kudos to the people of Azerbaijan! Long live Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.