Electricity supplies to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha begin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Electricity has been supplied to the city of Shusha, Trend reports on Jan.16 referring to Azerishig OJSC.

After the start of electricity supplies, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the main streets of the city were illuminated.

As earlier reported, on January 15, 2021 the President Ilham Aliyev visited the city of Shusha and during his speech stressed that electricity was supplied to the city.

The city had been liberated from Armenian occupation (which lasted for 28 years) during Azerbaijan’s 44-day (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) Patriotic War.