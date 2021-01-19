Foreign journalists called Aghdam “Hiroshima of Caucasus” - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Foreign journalists called Aghdam a “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

“The once flourishing cities of Karabakh, Aghdam and Fuzuli, which were home to tens of thousands of people, are now in complete ruins. There is not a single building in Fuzuli. In Aghdam, all the buildings have also been demolished, and there is only a dilapidated mosque remaining. And even that, as I said, as it turned out later, was done in order to attach this place to the local terrain, as a reference point for possible artillery strikes in the event of an offensive of the Azerbaijani army in this direction. It is no coincidence that foreign journalists called Aghdam a “Hiroshima of the Caucasus”. I think the same could be said about the city of Fuzuli, and other cities that were under occupation. Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli are almost completely destroyed – not only cities but also villages. And when you drove to Fuzuli and Aghdam, you probably saw along the road the completely destroyed villages. All this destruction took place after the end of the first Karabakh war – precisely to erase traces of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in these territories, to prevent the return of Azerbaijanis to these territories, and for purposes of pure theft and plunder. In fact, window frames, doors and roofs were removed. Everything that could be taken away, the vandals and thieves took away. The territories that were not fully destroyed were used for a policy of artificial settlement, which represents a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and is a war crime. As a matter of fact, whereas the former Armenian government concealed this in the early years of the occupation, the current Armenian government was proud of this and defiantly posted videos on the Internet and in the media of citizens of Middle Eastern countries of Armenian descent coming and settling down in Shusha and other cities. Thus, they completely ignored not only international legal norms but also the norms of human morality,” the head of state said.