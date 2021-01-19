President Aliyev receives Secretary-General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in video format (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev.
