Today's Azerbaijani youth has become example for future generations - MP

Politics 2 February 2021 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

The victorious march of Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the 44-day Patriotic War, was written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan, confirmed the high level of national patriotism and determination, the country's MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

The MP noted that Azerbaijani youth has been the driving force behind development in all periods of history: they have always been at the center of all processes taking place in the country, as the most dynamic group of society, actively participating in the social and political life of the country.

"President Ilham Aliyev has always emphasized the comprehensive development of youth in our country, their correct upbringing, adherence to national moral values and education in the spirit of patriotism. As a result of the successful continuation of the state youth policy laid down by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, President Ilham Aliyev, today the youth of Azerbaijan has justified itself in all spheres and was able to represent our country in the world," Hamzayev said.

"Big doors and roads are open for young people today. Azerbaijani youth, quite active in all spheres of public life, takes advantage of these opportunities, ensures their own development and has established themselves as worthy citizens, reliably protecting the interests of our state. The announcement of 2020 by President Ilham Aliyev as the “Year of Volunteers” in our country gave a new impetus to the formation of young people as guarantors of a bright future for Azerbaijan, as responsible citizens, as well as a successfully implemented youth policy. The Year of Volunteers has also played a role in bringing young people together around the universal values ​​of peace and kindness," he said.

Hamzayev pointed out that almost all reforms in the country are now targeted at young people: they are active in strengthening state independence, carrying out successful reforms in the country and solving important tasks facing the state.

"It is gratifying that our youth, who are very active in all spheres for the progress of our country and strengthening our statehood, are closely rallied around President Ilham Aliyev and see the guarantee of a happy future in the New Azerbaijan Party. Today, the choice of young people is based on the sacred deeds of the New Azerbaijan Party, such as commitment to statehood and protection of national interests. It is very gratifying that our youth, joining the party, receive a wide field for their social activities, as well as the opportunity to contribute to the development of Azerbaijani society," the MP said.

"P:atriotic youth, rallying around President Ilham Aliyev, confirmed that they were brought up in the national spirit, in the spirit of patriotism, in the 44-day Patriotic War, in the war for the rights of Azerbaijan, which opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijan. In order to liberate Karabakh and the surrounding districts, recognized by the world as an integral part of sovereign Azerbaijan, thousands of our brave young people sacrificed themselves, defending their homeland from enemies, returning our lands to their rightful owners. Azerbaijani youth, who wrote a heroic epic about their courage, became an example for the next generation," he said.

Hamzayev noted that Azerbaijan's youth was just active in the information war as it was on the battlefield.

The MP also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the young people remained active.

"The young people played a special role in preventive and preventive measures against the "invisible enemy" and in the work of educating the population. During the pandemic, our youth used every opportunity to demonstrate social solidarity. They contribute to the effectiveness of the work done by giving advice on how to protect yourself from the virus on social networks in their places of residence," he said.

"On the occasion of February 2 - Azerbaijan's Youth Day, I congratulate our youth, who always adhere to the traditions of statehood, and wish them success in their further efforts to strengthen and prosper our country!," said Hamzayev.

