Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on current regional situation during visit to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu within the visit to Tajikistan on March 29, Trend reports on March 29 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged the views on the current situation in the region, as well as on the work conducted by Azerbaijan in the process of post-conflict reconstruction of the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

The sides also discussed the issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and expressed gratification with entering of Protocol #1 on amending the agreement signed in Baku on the mutual abolition of the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey into force on April 1, 2021.

The sides stressed that from this date the citizens of the two countries will be able to use local identity cards when crossing the border.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.