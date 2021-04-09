President of VimpelCom company delivers speech at 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

President of VimpelCom company Rashid Ismayilov delivered a speech at the 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum RIGF 2021, Trend reports.

Touching upon the topic of the global network, Ismayilov stressed that the internet has already turned 50 years old.

“For many industries, it is a time of full maturity when nothing new can be invented, but when there is the awareness of the passed path, taking into account the lessons that the industry has given, one understands that the internet has gone through several ways,” president of VimpelCom company added.

“At first, it was a community of scholars who thought it would be the world library and were happy about this fact,” Ismayilov said. “Then, when .coms appeared, many thought it would be the apotheosis of market capitalism. When .com crisis occurred, the so-called California ideology and, on its basis, the ideology of cyber-communism, which I was very sympathetic to, appeared."

Earlier, the Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev announced at the opening ceremony of the 11th Russian Internet Governance Forum RIGF 2021 that former Deputy Minister Rashid Ismayilov is the candidate of the Russian Federation for the post of Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

ITU is an organization within the UN structure, the task of which is to promote access to the communication systems for all people of the planet.