There were fierce battles for Minjivan settlement - President Aliyev

There were fierce battles for Minjivan settlement, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“This was the Minjivan railway station. The hated enemy has destroyed this building, dismantled the railway track, took the rails away, sold them, melted them and used them to build anti-tank fortifications. This building is another victim of Armenian fascism, yet another witness. Armenians have destroyed all our buildings – public buildings, houses, mosques, museums. They have demolished, looted and stolen stones to build houses for themselves,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We have driven them out of here. There were fierce battles here. There were fierce battles for Minjivan settlement. Our Armed Forces showed great heroism here, drove the enemy out of here and liberated the town of Minjivan. After that, we successfully advanced to the Armenian border, to the settlement of Aghband and drove the enemy out of our lands. The railway will be rebuilt now, and so will the station. The process of reconstruction of the railway has begun. A railway will be built from Horadiz to Aghband. After that, the railway will be extended through the Zangazur corridor to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Zangilan belongs to the East Zangazur region from a geographical point of view and is located in East Zangazur. West Zangazur is also our historical land, and the Zangazur corridor will pass through that land. Thus, the main part of Azerbaijan will be connected with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by rail,” the head of state said.