Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who is on an official visit to Italy, has met with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports on May 19.

Luigi Di Maio pointed out the high level of the Azerbaijani-Italian connections, praised the parliamentary diplomacy’s contribution to their growth, lauded the work done by the interparliamentary friendship groups and stressed the importance of mutual high-status interparliamentary visits.

"Such visits made a positive input in the relations between the two countries," Di Maio added.

"The number of visits that the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation has in Rome indicated how many friends Italy does have in Azerbaijan," the Italian minister said.

Gafarova described development of the Azerbaijani-Italian connections as being in the interests of both states and referring to Italy as a friendly state and a strategic partner.

Moreover, Gafarova said that there was a tremendous potential to tap to develop the mutual relations in every area and that the high standards set by the interaction between the Azerbaijani and Italian legislatures was a heartening sign.

"The reciprocal visits make it possible to broaden those ties yet further," Gafarova noted.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest to both sides during the meeting.