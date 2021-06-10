United to split 200-jet order between Boeing, Airbus
Azerbaijan ahead of Europe in terms of COVID-19 vaccination - WHO Society 17:03
Japan increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 17:02
Baku holding 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (PHOTO) Economy 17:01
Investment in renewables for end-use set to increase in 2021 Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 10 Society 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 281 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to acquire electronic reporting system via tender Finance 16:34
Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese ambassador discuss security in region Kyrgyzstan 16:24
Number of REPO transactions on Azerbaijan's capital market triples Finance 16:23
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 16:09
Azerbaijan committed to strengthening regional energy co-op - deputy minister Oil&Gas 16:09
Russian agricultural export to Norway up 73% in 2021 Russia 16:06
Azerbaijan sees decline in industrial output Business 16:02
United to split 200-jet order between Boeing, Airbus US 16:00
Investcorp weighs taking Saudi Arabia's Al Borg public Arab World 15:57
Turkmenistan adds new routes to its railway network Transport 15:56
Tel Aviv light rail train undergoes first test run Israel 15:50
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Romania despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:43
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect” exhibition by NARGIS Publishing house is open on the Baku Boulevard (PHOTO/VIDEO) Other News 15:40
Bakcell network already covers Shusha! (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 15:33
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 15:29
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces volume of unsold currency Finance 15:29
Lending to trade, services up in Azerbaijan Finance 15:24
Demand for cash, non-cash segments of foreign exchange market down in Azerbaijan - CBA Finance 15:23
Netherlands' investors to support greenhouses creation in Kazakhstan Business 15:19
Kazakhstan's National Bank, VISA discuss prospects for developing payment card market Finance 15:18
Fees on voluntary types of insurance increase in Azerbaijan Finance 15:09
Additional regular flights to be launched between Tashkent and Moscow Transport 15:03
Villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam to get free medical services, WHO says Society 14:55
Business Association of Georgia talks inflow of FDI into country Business 14:54
Ethylene demand to show healthy growth over decade Oil&Gas 14:52
Armenian police arrests supporters of ex-President Kocharyan at protest rally Armenia 14:41
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit continues restoration work at oil wells Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmen dairy company plans to expand production Business 14:31
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks decreases Finance 14:30
Iran, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on development of railway infrastructure Transport 14:30
Turkmenistan to complete construction of airport in Lebap region Construction 14:24
Cost of products sold in Azerbaijan's retail outlets up Business 14:23
Nar’s network is continually expanding in the liberated territories Society 14:21
Bloomberg announces country to begin controlling prices of certain foods in global market Business 14:04
Freedom House concerned with hateful rhetoric used by Armenian politicians Armenia 14:02
People vaccinated in Georgia can travel to Europe without restrictions Georgia 13:50
Iran Pres inaugurates 4 national projects in south, west of country Business 13:49
Georgia considers construction of underground gas storage Oil&Gas 13:49
Georgia opens new terminal of Kutaisi International Airport Transport 13:45
Can renewables kick fossil fuels out of market? Oil&Gas 13:44
Azerbaijan Statistics Committee names amount of receipts in fixed capital YTD Finance 13:36
The “AZERCELL CUP” competition in programming among schoolchildren starts! Society 13:34
Azerbaijan expanding co-op with UNIDO to speed up transition to 4th industrial revolution Business 13:28
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 GDP shows annual increase Finance 13:27
Biggest share of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 13:26
Azerbaijan issues data on 5M2021 inflation rate Business 13:14
India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 240 mn mark Other News 13:03
India Remains Strong Long-Term Investment Bet: Deloitte Global CEO Other News 13:03
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks Qatar NSA for Gulf nation’s support to India’s Covid fight Other News 13:02
Equity mutual funds inflow at 14-month high in May in India Other News 12:49
Caucasian Muslims Office condemns revanchist statements by Armenian Catholicos Politics 12:42
Monday.com completes Nasdaq IPO at $6.8b valuation Israel 12:40
Qatar's Al Jazeera network says it combated cyber attack Arab World 12:39
All agricultural fairs in Azerbaijan to reconvene - minister Economy 12:39
France reaping benefits of brotherhood with Armenia Europe 12:38
Putin to arrive in Geneva on the day of his meeting with Biden — Kremlin Russia 12:35
UK police evacuate hotel near G7 summit after hoax suspicious package Europe 12:33
Azerbaijan, Turkey to scale up agricultural co-op - minister Economy 12:24
Sheet glass manufacturing plant construction continues in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Business 12:00
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 10 Georgia 11:54
Armenian reporter of Russian 'Match TV' won't come to Baku for EURO-2020 Society 11:53
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals its asset management revenues for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:49
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Vietnam Business 11:48
Axpo to be engaged in green hydrogen production plants project Oil&Gas 11:48
Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister Transport 11:43
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military aviation issues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:38
Lithuania eyes to generate 50% of energy consumption from renewables – vice-minister Oil&Gas 11:34
Lithuanian companies interested in establishing relations in developing solar energy projects in Azerbaijan – vice-minister Oil&Gas 11:32
Turkmenistan names volume of produced silkworm cocoons Business 11:29
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:25
Average price of Georgian electricity - one of lowest tariffs in Europe Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan unveils data on oil production from Zigh-Hovsan field Oil&Gas 11:20
Iran, Tajikistan agree on electricity networks connection Business 11:15
Baku Higher Oil School launching next second higher education program Society 11:15
U.S. weekly jobless claims seen falling; consumer prices expected to rise further US 11:14
State support for Kazakh agro-industrial complex growing Kazakhstan 11:08
Azerbaijan organizes cultivation of giant tomatoes Economy 11:05
Azerbaijan announces latest prices for precious metals Finance 11:02
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:58
Egg prices in Israel to rise Israel 10:38
CIS executive secretary stresses need for Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation Politics 10:32
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by end of 2023 Kyrgyzstan 10:30
Azerbaijan pursuing competent economic policy aimed at non-oil sector dev't - expert Business 10:26
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Chepli village (VIDEO) Society 10:23
Turkmenistan, UAE to discuss investment projects Business 10:15
Scuffle between supporters of acting PM and ex-president of Armenia takes place Armenia 10:09
EY to Hold Its ‘World Entrepreneur Of the Year’ Contest Today Society 10:07
Power paralysis observed in Armenia recently only worsened - political analyst Politics 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 10 Finance 10:01
After bus accident in Urals, six dead, 15 injured Russia 09:49
U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel US 09:48
Oil skids as start of U.S. summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:40
Azerbaijan, UK reach new stage in energy sector co-op Oil&Gas 09:29
Georgian journalists appeal to int’l organizations regarding mine explosion in Kalbajar Azerbaijan 09:16
