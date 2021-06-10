Azerbaijan shows footage from Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
