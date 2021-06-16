Azerbaijani and Turkish flags waving in Shusha today show our unity - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijani and Turkish flags waving in Shusha today show our unity, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statements following the ceremony of signing Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Today we are meeting in liberated Shusha. Today, the attention of the entire Azerbaijani people and indeed of the Turkish people too, I am sure, are here. The eyes of the world are here. Because this visit was eagerly anticipated in Azerbaijan. I know that it is of great interest. The statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate in the whole world. They will have great repercussions. The historic significance of this visit will be spoken about for many years to come,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The city of Shusha was liberated on 8 November last year. The liberation of Shusha required great heroism. Everyone who comes to Shusha and looks at these steep rocks can see that it takes great heroism, professionalism, courage and self-sacrifice to liberate this city, which is considered an impregnable fortress. Heroic Azerbaijani soldiers shed blood, became martyrs, climbed steep cliffs only with light weapons, liberated Shusha from the enemy and raised the Azerbaijani flag,” President Aliyev said.

“The Azerbaijani and Turkish flags waving in Shusha today show our unity. From the first days of the second Karabakh war, from the first hours, my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed unequivocal, clear and open support for Azerbaijan. From the first hours of the war, he said that Azerbaijan was not alone. This both inspired us and, at the same time, stopped all the forces and circles that were going to intervene,” the head of state said.