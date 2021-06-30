Azerbaijan proposes Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation - FM (UPDATE)

Title: Details added: first version posted on 14:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Azerbaijan proposes Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation and demarcation, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC Member Countries, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, after restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its determination to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The minister noted that only good-neighborly relations can ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

“There is a unique chance to establish such relations through the consistent implementation of the Trilateral Statements [made by presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia on Nov.10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 envisaging opening of communications in the region],” he further said. “Following the liberation of the state border with Armenia from 30-year-long occupation [as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] Azerbaijan is currently establishing border control infrastructure along the border. We propose Armenia to start bilateral discussions on border delimitation and demarcation. Azerbaijan expects Armenia’s positive reaction.”

“Hatred against Azerbaijan accompanied by revanchist rhetoric in Armenia is a source of serious concern. Anti-Azerbaijani hate speech which unites ruling and opposition political figures in Armenia risks the fragile process of normalization,” added Bayramov.