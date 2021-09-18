Meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen held in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18
Trend:
A working meeting between the head of the military delegation of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation and the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces was held. The Russian delegation is on a friendly visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces received a delegation led by Captain 1st Rank Vladimir Zaytsev, Commander detachment of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy.
The meeting discussed friendly relations between the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
