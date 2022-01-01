Our main task is to return former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Trend:

Our main task is to return the former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible, and we will achieve that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“Extensive construction and restoration work has begun on the liberated lands this year. I can say that in the history of world wars, no reconstruction work has been carried out at this speed after a war. Azerbaijani citizens are regularly updated about this work. If I start talking about it, it will probably take a few hours. Everything is clear. Our main task is to return the former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible, and we will achieve that,” Azerbaijani president said.

“At the same time, development is in evidence in all regions of Azerbaijan. The regional development program is being successfully implemented. This year, I have made effort to find additional opportunities through numerous visits to the regions, and my visits are of regular nature. I visited the regions of Azerbaijan 47 times this year, 32 of which were visits to liberated lands. I went to Shusha alone seven times. We have started large-scale construction work in Shusha, and naturally, the largest-scale restoration work among the liberated lands is being carried out in Shusha. At the same time, large-scale work is being and will be carried out in other cities and villages,” the head of state said.