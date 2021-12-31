President Ilham Aliyev to address the people on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is to address the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.
Will be updated
