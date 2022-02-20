Training flights carried out with crews of helicopters of Azerbaijani Air Force (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

According to the combat training plan for 2022, approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, flight exercises were held with the crews of helicopters of the Air Force, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the practical part of the exercise, the crews performing day and night flights assessed the terrain, studied routes and performed tasks for various episodes.

Helicopter crews successfully completed the tasks set for the training flight.