Official welcome ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the guard of honor.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The state anthems of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the President of Kazakhstan, while members of the Kazakh delegation were introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.