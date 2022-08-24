Bilateral commercial and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan develop rapidly - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Bilateral commercial and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing rapidly, Acting President of AZPROMO Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency Yusif Abdullayev said during I Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

According to him, the established business council between the two countries also contributes to this.

"This council includes 24 companies from both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. AZPROMO is confident that the further development and expansion of the council will contribute to the further development of bilateral trade and economic relations," Abdullayev said.