Armenia doesn't provide location of mass graves of Azerbaijanis - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Armenia doesn’t provide information on the location of mass graves [of Azerbaijanis], because it knows that these facts of massacres can be characterized as war crimes, Head of Sector at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Gabib Mikayilli said, Trend reports.

Mikayilli made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons together with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

"The mine problem is also an obstacle in the investigation of these issues. Azerbaijan together with the International Committee of Red Cross will take joint steps in this area starting next month. In addition, it's necessary to apply forensic medical expertise in this matter. The joint ICRC mechanism with Azerbaijan and Armenia in connection with missing persons can be effective in this issue," Mikayilli added.