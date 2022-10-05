Commander of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces paying visit to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Commander of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov is paying an official visit to Italy to attend the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice at the invitation of the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main objective of the event, conducted with the participation of Naval Forces Commanders of 44 countries and representatives of 18 maritime organizations, is to hold discussions on ensuring safety in maritime transport.

The International Symposium will last until October 7.