FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to hold another meeting in coming weeks

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan agreed to hold another meeting in the coming weeks, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting of the FMs with US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenov in Washington, Trend reports on Tuesday.

"They agreed to expedite their negotiations, and to organize another meeting in coming weeks.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the U.S. side for hosting the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting on 7 November 2022 in Washington D.C., U.S. The Ministers were hosted at the Blair House, where a joint meeting with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken also took place.