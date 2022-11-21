Azerbaijan has become source of inspiration for entire Turkic world – President Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan has become a source of inspiration for the entire Turkic world, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

The Turkish president congratulated all the party members, the fraternal Azerbaijani people, on the 30th anniversary of the party's establishment.

"The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), founded by Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, has had great merits since the first day of its establishment, has become the leading political party in Azerbaijan and today continues to achieve success in all areas under President Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership," the letter said.

President Erdogan stressed that Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands from Armenian occupation, today has become a source of inspiration for the entire Turkic world. He expressed full confidence that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation based on excellent ties and reinforced thanks to the Shusha Declaration, would continue in the future.

The president underscored that the New Azerbaijan Party would enhance its activities in the upcoming period as well for Azerbaijan's well-being and strong position in the world.

The letter was read by First Deputy Chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party), MP from Istanbul ​​Numan Kurtulmus at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 21.