EU, Azerbaijan to hold regular round of talks today (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The EU-Azerbaijan negotiations on a new bilateral agreement continue, and the next round of talks will take place on December 12, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the ministerial meeting of the EU's Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

"First of all, I'd like to express my gratitude for organizing today's meeting at the ministerial level. This meeting is a great opportunity for an open and sincere exchange of views on current and future activities of the Eastern Partnership," said the foreign minister.

He noted that the Eastern Partnership is based on the common responsibility of all involved parties.

"This fact should continue our work on the further development of the considered initiative. Azerbaijan considers the Eastern Partnership as a key support mechanism for the development of bilateral relations with the European Union, based on mutual respect, equal partnership, common interests, and benefits. The EU is our largest trade and investment partner," said Bayramov.

"The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the EU and Azerbaijan in July 2022 is of great importance for gas transportation in stable and favorable conditions, as well as the potential export of green energy to Europe. We're working with our partners to export green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe and expect a significant step in this regard in the coming days," added the minister.

According to him, Azerbaijan and the EU cooperate on implementing the EU's Economic and Investment Plan in Azerbaijan, which is a good example of project-oriented collaboration. The first meeting of the Joint High-Level Working Group was held in Baku last week. The minister talked about the great economic and investment potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and a growth of 70 percent in the transit flow through Azerbaijan in 2022.

Furthermore, Bayramov emphasized that the transport hub in Azerbaijan's liberated areas, including the Zangazur corridor, will make a contribution to regional peace and stability, as well as to the development of regional trade. Azerbaijan began large-scale reconstruction and reintegration work in the post-Karabakh conflict period. A total of $1.8 billion has been allocated from the 2023 state budget in this regard. This year, the first residents returned to the newly rebuilt Aghali village as part of the practical beginning of the "Great Return" program.

The official stressed that Azerbaijan intends to integrate the Armenian population living in liberated territories into its society, guaranteeing them the same rights and freedoms as all citizens of Azerbaijan. The Constitution of Azerbaijan provides a crucial legal framework in this respect. Enhancing engagements between the Azerbaijani government and local ethnic Armenians is aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence.

As he noted, Armenia-planted landmines and other explosives in the Azerbaijani territory impede the rebuilding work carried out in the post-conflict period. Azerbaijan highly appreciates the EU's humanitarian assistance in de-mining activities. Meantime, international solidarity is of utmost significance to combat this life-threatening problem. After the signing of the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020, 268 Azerbaijanis suffered from landmine explosions, out of whom, 45 people died, and 223 were injured. Among the victims were children, teenagers, and one woman. Moreover, three media representatives were also among the landmine victims.

"Armenia refuses to provide hard data on the minefields, thus ignoring the growing human losses. The country continues its landmine-planting policy against Azerbaijan. Since August 2022, Armenia-made 2,728 anti-personnel mines have been discovered on the Azerbaijani lands. The area set with Armenia-made mines has already been inspected by the Russian peacekeepers' command and the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring Center, as well as the military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan. Planting landmines, which is considered a war crime, is detrimental to peace efforts after 30 years of conflict. The transfer of explosive mines to Azerbaijan is an abuse of the Lachin corridor, intended for humanitarian purposes," Bayramov added.