Azerbaijan to relocate families to Hadrut and Tugh next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Next year, resettlement to Azerbaijan's Hadrut and Tugh will take place, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

"After the village of Talish, work will begin this year in three villages of the Aghdam region, as well as in the villages of Hadrut and Tugh. I believe that next year, resettlement will also begin in these territories. By the end of this year, the construction of the first residential quarter of the city of Fuzuli should be completed. Work there is carried out at an accelerated pace," he said.

He also noted that the restoration process of the villages of Pirahmadli, Dedeli, and Dovletyarli will begin this year.

Huseynov also added that this year, restoration and construction work will begin in the villages of Khidirli, Sarijali, and Kangarli. It is planned to complete the projects on time in accordance with the schedule.

A total of 20 families have been relocated to Azerbaijan's Talish village today.

The relocated population has all the necessary infrastructure – a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, and catering facilities – for living. The resettlement process is expected to continue in the coming months as well.