Azerbaijan appoints new deputy head of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service, Lieutenant-General Zaur Abdullayev was dismissed on the basis of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 20, 2023, the State Service told Trend.

By another decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Azer Mammadov was appointed deputy head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

Mammadov served for a long period in various senior positions in the internal affairs bodies.