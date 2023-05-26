Mine clearance should be joint effort, ex-Croatian president says in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Mine clearance should not be the responsibility of only countries that have been affected by mines, former Croatian President Stjepan Mesić said at the international "Combating Mines - the way to Sustainable Development Goals" conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that other countries and the international community should share responsibility in mine clearance, help the country affected by mines.

"Civilians are seriously affected by mines. The mine clearance process in Croatia is still ongoing. And the main reason for this is that we do not have maps of minefields. Mine clearance should not be the responsibility of only the countries that have been affected by mines,” Stjepan Mesić said.

“We have a responsibility to future generations, so we must not only deal with mine clearance and combat mines, but fight for peace and cooperation, not for war and conflict,” he added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of up to 30,420 hectares of Azerbaijani land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories so far.

In total, 10,206 anti-personnel mines, 2,580 anti-tank mines and 10,446 units of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.