OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of 28 May – Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the Organization of Turkic States and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate the Government and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

With the declaration of independence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on 28 May 1918, the establishment of the first democratic republic in the Turkic and Islamic world was an important historical event.

The Republic of Azerbaijan which has made great strides in the political, economic and social spheres since the restoration of its independence has further developed and become a prominent actor thanks to the wise and consistent policy of President H.E. Ilham Aliyev in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

On this occasion, I express my deep gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Organization of Turkic States and wish well-being and happiness to all the people of Azerbaijan," the congratulatory letter said.