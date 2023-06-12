Azerbaijani MoD dismisses another rumor of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has dismissed another rumor of Armenia, Trend reports via the ministry.

The information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that on June 12 at 14:15 (GMT+4) the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Zod direction of Basarkechar district were allegedly shelled from small arms and mortars of various calibers by units of the Azerbaijani army is completely false and does not correspond to reality.

"We categorically dismiss this information," the ministry said.