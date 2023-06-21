Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss post-conflict situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Azerbaijani FM tweeted, Trend reports.

"I was glad to meet with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani within the framework of the conference dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine," Bayramov said.

“We discussed the agenda of the Azerbaijani-Macedonian bilateral relations, cooperation within the OSCE, as well as the post-conflict situation in our region," he said.

Azerbaijan is among the countries that regularly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As of late, Azerbaijan provided regular humanitarian aid to Ukraine on June 9. The humanitarian cargo consisted of water pipes, water pumps, and life jackets. A total of 20 tons of fuel intended for equipment and vessels involved in rescue operations were also sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), taking into account the appeal of the Ukrainian side, provided Ukraine with 20 tons of fuel as humanitarian aid on June 10.