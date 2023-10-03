No obstacles to reintegration of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - The Guardian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. There is no doubt that Karabakh is located within the officially recognized borders of Azerbaijan, an article in The Guardian said, Trend reports.

The author emphasized that Europe and the international community have never questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, so there are no legally justified reasons to oppose the reintegration of Karabakh Armenians.

The article also noted that Azerbaijan does not force the Armenian population to leave the region, and moreover, does not threaten them forcibly.

"Baku has offered to grant citizenship to all Karabakh Armenians who will lay down their arms and stop the political struggle for independence," the author pointed out.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has launched tangible work with regard to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.