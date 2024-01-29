Azerbaijan anticipates harsh punishment for embassy attacker in Iran - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan expects severe punishment for perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the embassy in Iran, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"On the anniversary of the death of our dear brother Orkhan Asgarov, who was killed in a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, we paid our respects at his grave. May the Almighty Rest His Soul! As a result of the terrorist act, our staff were also injured. May the Almighty help them! We expect complete and severe punishment for those guilty of this terrorist act and hope that the Iranian judiciary will make a fair and honorable verdict," said the ambassador.

The first session of the trial for the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was scheduled for January 27.

The terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran took place one year ago, on January 27. The terrorist murdered Orkhan Askgarov, the Embassy's security chief, and injured two employees, Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov.

