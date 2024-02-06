Certain voters to poll via portable ballot boxes in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Portable ballot boxes will be delivered to voters who are indicated in the voter list but who are unable to come to polling stations in accordance with the Electoral Code in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“Delivery of these boxes must be overseen to ensure their safety," he noted.

"After the voting, the portable ballot boxes will be opened, and the initial count will be carried out,” Panahov added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

