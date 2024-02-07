BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized at a high level, ensuring a very transparent process, Mexican MP Villa Villegas Alberto told Trend.

Mexican MP observed the election at polling station No. 20 of Sabail constituency No. 7.

"Throughout the day, we've observed high voter turnout at every polling station we've visited. Even as the day progresses, voter activity remains high. The election was characterized by transparency, ensuring all voter rights are upheld," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

