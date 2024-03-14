Azerbaijan does its best to set peace in S.Caucasus - Assistant to President..........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan spares no effort to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first-panel session themed “Restoration of the Fractured World” within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum.

The official noted that Azerbaijan is coping with its obligations.

“We believe that we have brought about new stability in the South Caucasus. One of the challenges that we face is that international institutions do not fulfill their obligations,” Hajiyev emphasized.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The Forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building sustainability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel