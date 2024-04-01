Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of Restoration, Construction, Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, Khojaly districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The composition of the Supervisory Board of the legal entity of public law Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts" has been approved, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the mentioned service's supervisory board has been approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board:

Elchin Yusubov - Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Sarvan Jafarov - Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Anar Karimov - Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan

Namig Hummаtov - the first deputy chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.