Azerbaijan defense minister meets with leadership of land forces (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. On April 20, an official meeting was held at the headquarters of the Land Forces under the leadership of Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, chiefs of departments and services, army corp and formation commanders of the Land Forces, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

An official meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting discussed the current operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, measures for combat training of military units and the state of military discipline.

The Minister gave relevant instructions on improving the service-combat activity of military units, increasing vigilance, as well as constant preparation for accurate and timely execution of combat missions.

The importance of paying special attention to the material-technical and engineering support of the units conducting combat duty in the difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, as well as the improvement of the moral-psychological training was noted.

Colonel General Hasanov assigned specific tasks for the relevant officers on the effective implementation of the process of delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and taking the necessary measures in interaction with other state authorities in order to ensure security.

The Defense Minister gave relevant instructions related to the provision of necessary technical support for the transportation of personnel, ammunition and military equipment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and currently leaving the country.

At the end of the meeting, the importance of focusing on better implementation of the activities was emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel