Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan makes amendments to agreement on construction of BTK railway section up to Türkiye’s border

Politics Materials 25 May 2024 19:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan makes amendments to agreement on construction of BTK railway section up to Türkiye’s border
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the “Protocol on amending the Agreement dated February 7, 2007 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on the principles and conditions of financing, design, construction, rehabilitation-reconstruction and operation of the railway section from Marabda to the border of the Republic of Türkiye (Kartsakhi) as part of the implementation of the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more