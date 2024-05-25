Azerbaijan makes amendments to agreement on construction of BTK railway section up to Türkiye’s border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the “Protocol on amending the Agreement dated February 7, 2007 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia on the principles and conditions of financing, design, construction, rehabilitation-reconstruction and operation of the railway section from Marabda to the border of the Republic of Türkiye (Kartsakhi) as part of the implementation of the new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project, Trend reports.

