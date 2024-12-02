Azerbaijan and Georgia bind relations of strategic partnership - FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and former Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized with satisfaction the joint efforts of the two countries for further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and expansion of cooperation in the international arena during the tenure of Ilia Darchiashvili as Foreign Minister of Georgia and expressed gratitude to the Georgian side. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished success to Ilia Darchiashvili.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia are united by good-neighborly and historical relations of friendship, and strategic partnership in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres.