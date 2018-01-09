FIG coaching courses on rhythmic gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

9 January 2018 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Coaching courses of the highest – third level, organized by experts of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for local coaches, kicked off in Baku Jan. 9.

The courses, which will last until Jan. 15, will also be attended by coaches from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

The courses cover such topics as sports medicine, psychology and the prevention of sports injuries.

In total, 22 coaches, who have certificates of the second level, are taking part in the courses.

Earlier, Baku also hosted FIG courses of the first and second levels.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ilham Aliyev attends opening of RO-RO terminal at Port of Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 10:45
US energy envoy to visit Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:34
Record high number of tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2017
Tourism 8 January 21:02
Does Azerbaijan need new bank support mechanism?
Economy news 8 January 20:35
Azerbaijan intends to export hazelnuts to new markets
Economy news 8 January 20:34
Tajikistan interested in transiting goods through Caspian Sea
Economy news 8 January 20:29
Domestic production ensures 60% of honey demand in Azerbaijan
Economy news 8 January 20:18
Azerbaijan - biggest electricity supplier to Georgia
Oil&Gas 8 January 19:26
Bankrupt companies' CEOs won't head credit bureaus in Azerbaijan
Economy news 8 January 16:52
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
Azerbaijan’s beekeepers eye to create own credit union
Economy news 8 January 15:10
Air Arabia to open flights to Azerbaijan’s Gabala
Tourism 8 January 13:22
Azerbaijan, Belarus to co-op in stock market
Economy news 8 January 13:02
Search for missing mountaineers continues in direction of Azerbaijan’s Khinalig village
Society 8 January 12:03
North-South Corridor - possible springboard for Estonian business to markets of Iran, Middle East, India
Business 8 January 02:00
Estonian companies ready to invest in Azerbaijan's agriculture for subsequent export to neighboring regions
Business 8 January 01:34
High-Tech Park creating platform for Chinese, Azerbaijani business relations
ICT 7 January 18:53
Minister: Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions
Politics 7 January 12:52