FIG coaching courses on rhythmic gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Coaching courses of the highest – third level, organized by experts of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for local coaches, kicked off in Baku Jan. 9.

The courses, which will last until Jan. 15, will also be attended by coaches from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

The courses cover such topics as sports medicine, psychology and the prevention of sports injuries.

In total, 22 coaches, who have certificates of the second level, are taking part in the courses.

Earlier, Baku also hosted FIG courses of the first and second levels.

