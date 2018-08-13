“My Bakcell” – manage your number’s balance, enjoy customer care directly from your smartphone (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Bakcell has introduced a convenient e-care app, which allows the customers to perform all necessary transactions, with no need for calling or visiting the customer care center

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has introduced “My Bakcell” application, the first of its kind and most innovative customer care method on the country’s telecommunications market.

Aiming to provide the customers with a convenient, transparent and enjoyable user experience the Company has designed the “My Bakcell” – a virtual customer care application.

“Bakcell always was and continues to be the pioneer in bringing the most cutting-edge technologies, and latest products and services to the local telco market. Being the first in everything, we just had to become the first in introducing the most innovative and convenient customer care tool on the local telco market. Our new “My Bakcell” application is the beginning of a whole new era of convenience, transparency and innovative approach to telco customer service” says Nikolai Beckers, Bakcell CEO.

By using this app, Bakcell customers will be able to perform all the necessary transactions with the account and get detailed information about their number, including the remaining balance, active bonuses, dates of expiration, available megabytes of internet and etc. without a need to call or visit a customer care office.

For instance, by means of “My Bakcell”, the subscribers will be able to easily:

Activate or deactivate services, internet and roaming packages;

Learn the expiration dates and balance for used internet packages;

Get information and join the available tariffs and offers;

Moreover, users of the new app will enjoy a maximum level of transparency, being able to have a full access to their number’s usage history, covering the list of called numbers, time and duration of calls, as well as all the subscriptions, charged amounts and purchased additional services.

“Being the most customer-focused and innovative telecommunications services provider in Azerbaijan, Bakcell is always focused on introducing new state-of-the-art products and services, in combination with the best digital customer experience, and all of this supported by our superior network,” said Todor Dimitrovski, chief marketing officer of Bakcell. “Taking into consideration the needs and demands of our customers, we decided to provide them with a maximum level of convenience and transparency in usage of mobile services. Thanks to the new “My Bakcell” app, our subscribers will never again lose time visiting the customer care or calling the contact center. All they need to do is to use the app and enjoy customer care directly from their smartphones.”

The new “My Bakcell” app is available for download from “Google Play” and “Appstore” for devices running under Android and iOS. Note that once registered, the subscribers will be able to use “My Bakcell” not only as a mobile app, but as a Desktop version as well from all the available devices, such as laptops or tablets. More detailed information, as well as the download links is available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/my-bakcell

“I’m proud to say that Bakcell became the first ever operator to offer such a unique possibility on the whole telecommunications market of the country,” he added. “We observe a great demand to this unique product and great satisfaction of Bakcell customers using this service.”

A demo about the usage of the application can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aTUxAvyFSI

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile communication and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

After proving itself to provide the best 3G mobile internet service in the country, Bakcell has announced the commercial launch of 4G LTE services on 5th of May 2015.

4G ensures a significant increase of mobile internet speed and is especially useful for those users who wish to stay mobile at all times, having an access to high-speed mobile internet at all locations. Currently, in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula, residents of Ganja, Quba, Qusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions are able to benefit from the high-speed 4G internet of Bakcell. In the year 2018, Bakcell continues to expand its LTE network to other regions of Azerbaijan. Bakcell became the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G service in Baku subway.

In the year 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. According to tests, implemented in August 2017, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile internet network “in test” in Baku and other big cities.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news