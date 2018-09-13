Bakcell yet again demonstrates highest response rate in social media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has received yet another “Socially Devoted” certificate.

“Socialbakers” being a well-known company engaged in monitoring social network activities of the large companies all over the world by means of a special analytics platform, has reviewed the “Facebook” activities of Azerbaijani companies during the second quarter of the year 2018. According to results of this monitoring, during the said period Bakcell has responded to 100 percent of customer inquiries on its official “Facebook” page. It should be noted that it’s the second award that Bakcell received for exceptional response rate during this year. Moreover, last year Bakcell was awarded with four “Socially Devoted” certificates, based on rate of responses to the customer questions on “Facebook” social network. What makes this achievement even more admirable is the fact that the official Bakcell page on Facebook has well-over 400 000 followers.

Social media are one of the most important communication means of Bakcell, in terms of efficient delivery of information about products and services to the wide customer audience, as well as provision of prompt responses to the customers’ questions. The company has official pages, functioning in most of the popular social networks.

The provision of high quality service and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Thus, the company’s customer satisfaction strategy is based on the experience of the world’s leading companies along with the requirements of the local market, where the needs and interests of the all the segments of population are taken into consideration.

Bakcell customers are able to contact the company not only by means the “555” Information Center, functioning 24/7, but also by means of the company’s official Facebook page, where the highest 100% of their inquiries will be responded to.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan. In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news